LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Patrick Mahomes continues to rewrite the NFL record books.

During Saturday’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback set another record and passed Drew Brees for most total yards in a season.

Mahomes broke the record on a 14-yard run in the second quarter. The record consists of passing, rushing and receiving yards combined.

Brees’ record stood at 5,652 yards and Mahomes needed 186 yards coming into the game to set the record.

The Chiefs’ signal-caller can add this to a long and growing list of accomplishments in his storybook career.

He also broke his own franchise record for single-season passing yards in the game as well.

Mahomes also looks to be the MVP favorite as he gets in form for the playoffs.