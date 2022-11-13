KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a great day all around for the Kansas City Chiefs, securing a 27-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Along with the win, Chiefs’ signal caller Patrick Mahomes obtained another milestone in the victory, something that has become a mainstay during his time in the league.

Mahomes passed Hall of Fame QB Dan Marino for most touchdowns in a player’s first 75 starts. Marino’s record was at 173, Mahomes finished the game with 176.

He broke the record near the end of the 3rd quarter when he found Travis Kelce on a seven-yard touchdown pass. That gave him 174, officially passing Dan Marino.

Mahomes currently leads the league in passing yards and touchdowns and seems to be at the forefront of the MVP conversation.

To cap off a successful day, the Chiefs also regained the first seed in the AFC after the Buffalo Bills’ overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings.