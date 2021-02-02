Mahomes shares importance of Black History Month

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium on October 19, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the 2020 offseason, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joined several other high-profile NFL players, including teammate Tyrann Mathieu, in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Patrick Mahomes and Tyrann Mathieu discuss their participation in the Black Lives Matter video and plans going forward. pic.twitter.com/Iqs65AlCdx — FOX 4 Sports (@fox4sports) June 11, 2020

“When you’re given a platform like I’ve been given, you want to make the world a better place. I truly mean that when I say that,” Mahomes said in a press conference leading up to Super Bowl LV.

As Black History Month kicks off in February, Mahomes said becoming part of the movement makes this year’s celebration more important.

“It’s very important every single year, but obviously with the things that we went through my last off season, you really understood the importance of it, of really learning our history,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes said he has grown as a leader and has learned from growing up around different kinds of people in locker rooms.

“As I continue to learn about different people and different things in life I’ll try to use my voice to keep bringing people together to try to make the world a better place.”

He said he hopes people can really take this time to learn about Black history.

“It’s definitely a month that, hopefully, a lot of people can really learn history and learn more about where we were at and where we’re trying to get to,” Mahomes said.