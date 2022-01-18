Mahomes shares moment with Steelers QB Roethlisberger after Sunday’s win

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles up field during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Travis Heying)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many young quarterbacks look up to their idols or other players they have watched since a young age.

When Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was drafted into the league in 2004, Patrick Mahomes was only 8 years old.

Mahomes likely faced off against Roethlisberger for the final time Sunday, as the Steelers quarterback appears set to call it a career after 18 seasons.

After the Chiefs 42-21 Wild Card win on Sunday, both Super Bowl champions shared a lengthy moment, more than likely their final meeting as players at midfield.

“He’s a tremendous player that I have a ton of respect for,” Mahomes said. “The way he plays the game, the competitor that he is, you can’t take that stuff for granted. To be able to battle to the very end every single year – he’s won Super Bowls.

“He’s a guy that I’ve watched growing up, I have a ton of respect for him, and that’s what I told him, that if this is his last game, he did it the right way. Everybody knows that, and you show him a ton of respect going out there.”

Mahomes is the first QB in NFL history to throw 400-plus passing yards and 5-plus passing touchdowns in a playoff win. The only other QB with the same record was Roethlisberger’s 2017 loss to Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional round.

Sunday was the second time Mahomes has thrown five touchdown passes in a postseason game, joining Kurt Warner and Daryle Lamonica as the only players in NFL history to have multiple playoff games with five or more passing touchdowns.