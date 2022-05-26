KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is back in Kansas City with his mind on football.

The team held its first OTA workouts of the offseason.

Following the workout, Mahomes talked about the major difference between this offseason and last year’s offseason.

“The no surgery I mean being able to train right out of the gate was huge for me. I feel like I’m in a way better spot physically, I feel like my golf game’s in a better spot, I’ve gotten to play more,” Mahomes said to the laughter of reporters.

Mahomes had toe surgery in February 2021, after suffering from turf toe for much of the 2021 postseason.

He said that instead of focusing on rehabbing following surgery, this offseason has been all about family and friends.

“Sterling, obviously being older she has a personality now. She can walk. She started walking and then all of a sudden I’m like having to play defense because she’s everywhere. She’s sprinting everywhere. But, it’s been cool to be back to normal where you can hang out with these guys, hang out with the family, hang out with the friends and play football,” Mahomes said.

It’s been a busy offseason for Mahomes and his new bride Brittany. The newlyweds tied the knot in Hawaii in March and honeymooned in St. Barths.

Then they spent time with friends at Coachella, attended concerts in Kansas City and NBA games in Dallas, and then flew to Miami for the inaugural F1 race earlier this month. Mahomes and Travis Kelce also won the 8AM Golf Invitational hosted by Justin Timberlake.

