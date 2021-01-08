Mahomes teams up with Oakley for new signature series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oakley released the first pair of sunglasses “dreamt up” by Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes as part of his new signature series.

The Sutro Lite sunglasses are for sale on oakley.com for $196.

Mahomes’ signature sunglasses feature a red frame honoring his alma mater Texas Tech and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The frame also includes stats throughout from Mahomes’ college career, rookie year and Super Bowl performances.















The letters “II” are etched into the lens to represent his full name: Patrick Mahomes II.

The lens features Oakley’s Prizm Lens Technology “designed to enhance color and contrast to see more detail.”

“When I first joined Team Oakley, I was instantly drawn to the Sutro family – a bold and sleek performance frame that is style driven for life off-the-field,” Mahomes said in a statement. “Now today, to have the opportunity to launch my own Signature Series that represents who I am as an athlete has been an honor.”

Each pair of Sutro Lite Patrick Mahomes II sunglasses comes in a custom microbag featuring the 2018 NFL MVP’s signature.

Mahomes is Oakley’s first football athlete to join the brand.