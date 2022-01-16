Mahomes throws five touchdowns as Chiefs dominate Steelers 42-21; host Buffalo next

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 16: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates scoring a touchdown with teammates in the second quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a scoreless first quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs piled on over 40 points to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 42-21 in the AFC Wild Card Round.

The Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills next week in the AFC Divisional Round at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. CT.

A fumble recovery and touchdown run by TJ Watt started the scoring in the second quarter. On the next drive, the Chiefs only needed eight plays to tie the game at seven.

A 12-yard Byron Pringle touchdown capped the next drive as the Chiefs took a 14-7 lead.

After forcing another Steelers three and out, the Chiefs executed a third and 20 with a 48-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce to take a 21-7 lead right before the half.

The Chiefs scored 35 unanswered points before the Steelers scored on a Diontae Johnson (34 yards, one TD) catch in the third quarter.

Patrick Mahomes ended the game with 404 passing yards and five touchdowns through the air.

Kelce didn’t play the Steelers in Week 16 but he led the receiving yards in this rematch with 108 yards and a touchdown and even threw a touchdown with his mother in the stands.

Byron Pringle also caught two touchdowns.

Running back Jerick McKinnon was dynamic in the passing game (six catches, 81 yards, one TD) and the running game (61 yards).

The Steelers were held to 257 yards with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger only throwing for 201 in his potential last game.

The Chiefs aim to defend Arrowhead Stadium potentially one last time this season next week against Buffalo.