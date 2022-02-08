KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A map posted by Lids shows Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the top selling NFL jersey in four states.

According to the map, Mahomes had the top selling jersey in Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas.

The Chiefs QB is second behind former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady who dominated the country as the top-selling jersey in 18 states.

Mahomes and Brady are two-of-nine players to lead more than one state including Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Bears QB Justin Fields, Patriots QB Mac Jones, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and Falcons TE Kyle Pitts.

Of the 21 leaders there were 10 quarterbacks, five running backs, two tight ends, two pass rushers and two wide receivers.

The post included a map of top selling jerseys by team in each state and the Chiefs came out on top in three; Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.