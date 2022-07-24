KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We all know Patrick Mahomes can throw from almost every arm angle imaginable, which is why it was no surprise to see Mahomes working on behind-the-back passes in training camp.

It’s not Mahomes first time practicing the throw, but he has yet to try it in a game. Although, with Andy Reid at the helm and the improvisational skills of Mahomes, it wouldn’t be surprising.

Reid is also known for being quite experimental in goal line situations, so it’d be interesting to see if that’s the time we’d see Mahomes pull the pass out in a game.

We’ve already seen sidearm throws, no-looks, jump passes and more. The behind-the-back pass will just add to the repertoire for the Chiefs signal-caller.