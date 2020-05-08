Many unknowns remain as Kansas City Chiefs tickets go on sale Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL released its schedule Thursday night with the season set to kick off Thursday, Sept. 10 at Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Houston Texans.

You can see the Chiefs full regular season schedule here.

The Chiefs will start selling single-game tickets to see the defending Super Bowl Champs Friday morning.

But by moving forward, the NFL isn’t turning a blind eye to the coronavirus.

Before it hosted the AFC Championship, Kansas City was home to dozens of other events with big crowds from around the nation.

The Kansas City Sports Commission plays a big role in putting on most of those events. Now, it’s trying to figure out how to move forward.

“We communicate not only within our city, but nationally as well and are learning best practices from each other,” said Kathy Nelson, the orginization’s president and CEO. “How are you working with your mayor’s office and police department and what ideas do they have that we can borrow? Because there is no playbook of: Here you go, This is how you all get back together.”

Right now, the biggest challenge is the unknown. What will social distance guidelines look like four weeks from now, let alone four months?

But Nelson understands why it was necessary for the NFL to release what could be a tentative schedule Thursday night.

“So when you think about a game four months out, that’s not that far away,” Nelson said. “And even though that might feel like that’s the option right now, know that the Chiefs have plan B, C, D, E and F going on.”

The league has also built in contingencies, like teams sharing bye weeks with their week 2 opponents to make it easier to make up games.

“The key for us is that it’s safe for our players, our coaches, for our fans, for our staff and everybody involved,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in an exclusive Chiefs.com show announcing the team’s schedule.

The Chiefs promise they’ll issue refunds if games are canceled or have to be played with limited fans.

The presale for Jackson County taxpayers for single-game tickets will be from 8-10 a.m. Friday morning. The Chiefs will determine residency using the billing zip code on your credit card. You’ll need to use the promo code JC20PRE.

Season ticket holders will have a presale beginning at 11 a.m., and then tickets go on sale to the general public at noon.

All tickets sales will be online at Chiefs.com. No tickets will be sold at the Arrowhead Stadium box office.