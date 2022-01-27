Map shows who America is rooting for in the Conference Championships

KANSAS CITY, MO – AUGUST 10: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs rushes up field against Jessie Bates #30 of the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter during a preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four teams remain in the NFL playoffs and a map created by BetOnline.ag shows who each state is rooting for in the AFC and NFC Championship games.

BetOnline.ag used geotagged Twitter data and hashtags to determine rooting interest for the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

Bengals – 19 states

Chiefs – 16 states

Rams – 9 states

49ers – 7 states

Kansas City and Cincinnati dominate the middle of the country with a few states in the northeast region choosing the Bengals.

According to the map, states like Florida, Alabama, and even Alaska are rooting for the Chiefs. Tennessee, perhaps unhappy with their result against the Bengals in the divisional round, are also rooting for Kansas City.

While the Rams couldn’t win their home state of California, they make up for it with support from Michigan home to Los Angeles quarterback Matt Stafford’s former team, the Detroit Lions.

The Bengals have the most states on their bandwagon including Louisiana, home of the LSU Tigers where quarterback Joe Burrow led the team to a national championship a few years ago.

The 49ers have a stronghold on the Pacific Northwest and add Hawaii to their total.

Only two will remain after Kansas City hosts Cincinnati in the AFC Championship and Los Angeles hosts San Francisco in the NFC Championship on Sunday.