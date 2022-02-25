KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy as a senior assistant/quarterbacks coach.

Before leaving for the Windy City, Nagy served as the Chiefs offensive coordinator from 2016 to 2017 and the quarterbacks coach from 2013 to 2015.

His departure led to the promotion of Eric Bieniemy to the offensive coordinator position.

As a head coach, Nagy finished with a 34-31 regular season record and two playoff appearances.

He was fired by the Bears following a 6-11 season in 2021.

In 2017, Nagy helped lead the Chiefs to a 10-6 record and an AFC West Championship. They eventually lost in the AFC Wild Card round to the Tennessee Titans.

Nagy will fill the vacancy left by Mike Kafka who joined the New York Giants as the offensive coordinator under new head coach Brian Daboll.