KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Matthew Wright, who was in his second game as a replacement for the injured Harrison Butker, set a franchise record with a 59-yard field goal.

That record lasted all of 6 days before Butker returned to the field and fired home a 62-year field goal against the Buffalo Bills.

But according to Butker, Wright knew his record wouldn’t last.

“After the game, [punter] Tommy [Townsend] told Matt, ‘You should keep that ball that you made the 59-yard field goal with, get it painted, Chiefs Record,'” Butker said. “Then Matt said to him, ‘Oh, I’m not going to get that because Butker’s going to break it next week.'”

Leading up to the record-setting game, Butker said some of his teammates were picking on him for having a back-up kicker break the record. Though it was all in good fun, Butker knew he had to take any opportunity that came his way.

“As a kicker, you can only do as best as you can with the opportunities you’re given,” Butker said. “I can’t force [special teams coach Dave] Toub or Coach Reid to put me out there for a longer field goal. That’s just what the game provided. Tommy and [long snapper] James [Winchester] did a great job and I was able to go hit it.”

Butker now joins an elite group of kickers who have made a field goal from more than 60 yards. He also sits just 4 yards behind the record (66 yards) set by Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker in 2021.

“It’s a special number, the kicking game is evolving,” Butker said. “You’re seeing more and more kicks of 60+ yards, which I think is a great thing and I think all the offensive coaches are pretty happy.”