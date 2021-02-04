Mayor Lucas, Chiefs fans board nonstop flights to Tampa for Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Starting at 8 a.m. Thursday morning, hundreds of Chiefs fans boarded their direct flights to Tampa, FL for Super Bowl LV.

Southwest Airlines and American Airlines added new non-stop routes from MCI to TPA, so fans could cheer on the Chiefs as they try to ‘Run It Back’.

Roll with your Ma-homies on American with a new flight to Tampa — on sale now. pic.twitter.com/ayvteEwbfT — americanair (@AmericanAir) January 25, 2021

People in Tampa are concerned that they may not get a lot of visitors for the Super Bowl, because of the pandemic and the hometown team is playing in the game.

Some in the tourism business had been rooting for the Buffalo Bills to defeat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship, figuring they would bring in more fans because of their lengthy Super Bowl absence.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said Chiefs Kingdom will be well represented in Florida. Many fans, despite the public health crisis, believe this is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“We will be responsible and of course you should not travel, particularly if you are in a risk group, but I think the Chiefs will be a wonderful fan group,” Lucas said. “We have Chiefs fans everywhere. We have them in north and west Florida, we have them of course all around Missouri and Kansas, so I think you will see a great Chiefs presence both at the stadium, but also around Florida and around the entire country this weekend.”

Fans taking off to Tampa will also get the benefit of escaping the approaching storm and plunge in temperatures.

Mayor Lucas said the city is ready for the storm, having already declared a potential snow emergency.

For fans choosing to remain behind, he said it’s a good opportunity to stay inside and watch the Chiefs win!

At least two other non-stop flights will depart on Thursday and a few more on Friday. All are expected to be booked with Chiefs fans.