Mayor Lucas says traditional Chiefs parade ‘won’t happen’ if they win Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas said Tuesday that there will not be a parade if the Chiefs repeat as Super Bowl champions.

“A Chiefs parade, in the classic sense as we knew it, is highly unlikely, indeed won’t happen,” Lucas said. “There will be different ways that we come up with to try to celebrate.”

He said the City will be listening to public health advice and medical experts as they come up with a potential celebration plan.

“Don’t get me wrong, I am so excited about the Chiefs playoff run,” Lucas said. “But house parties, a lot of the things that we actually thought could be concerns during the holiday season, come in this sort of holiday season part two.”

The Chiefs are one win away from a second consecutive appearance in the Super Bowl and face Buffalo on Sunday.