KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is expecting an extra member to his family soon.

On Saturday, Hardman posted on Instagram that he and his partner, Chariah Gordon, are expecting a child in 2023.

This news comes on the heels of Hardman’s historic three-touchdown game vs. the San Francisco 49ers last week.

The Chiefs are also looking forward to implementing new wide receiver Kadarius Toney into the offense to combine his speed with Hardman’s.

The All-Pro will look to take this good news with him through the rest of the season as the Chiefs come off the bye week to host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.