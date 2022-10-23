SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Along with National Tight Ends Day, it was Mecole Hardman Day for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The fourth-year wide receiver scored three total touchdowns to help the Chiefs to a 44-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers started off the first quarter taking a 10-0 lead after a Patrick Mahomes interception on the Chiefs’ first offensive drive.

The Chiefs regained a 14-13 lead thanks to Hardman’s first two touchdowns; scoring by rushing and receiving, Hardman gained his first career rushing touchdown today.

A Skyy Moore muffed punt late in the second quarter gave the Niners a chance to score but rookie cornerback Joshua Williams caught an interception to keep San Francisco out of the end zone.

The Chiefs closed the first half with a missed Harrison Butker field goal.

In the second half, Kansas City took a 28-16 lead going into the fourth quarter where the Niners answered with a George Kittle touchdown.

The Chiefs only took six plays to answer right back with Hardman’s third touchdown of the day to take a 35-23 lead.

A Frank Clark sack secured a safety for the Chiefs and a win. Clark ended the game with a sack and a half.

Mahomes had another masterful performance by passing 23 for 31, 423 yards three touchdowns and an interception.

JuJu Smith-Schuster had another breakout game with seven catches, 124 yards and a late touchdown to seal the win. Marques Valdez-Scantling followed him up with 111 yards on three catches and Travis Kelce had 98 yards on six catches.

On defense, Willie Gay eight tackles and a half a sack in his first game back since suspension while Chris Jones had two sacks on the day.

Niners new running back Christian McCaffrey started off the game strong and effective but finished the game with 62 total yards. The Chiefs also held star receiver Deebo Samuel to 44 total yards while sacking quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo five times.

Kansas City goes into their bye week 5-2 and will host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football on November 6.