Mecole Hardman says he is ready to step up and fill spot left by Sammy Watkins’ departure

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 19: Mecole Hardman #17 of the Kansas City Chiefs takes the field before the AFC Championship Game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A busy offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs included the departure of wide receiver Sammy Watkins to Baltimore, which left behind questions of who will take the the second spot behind Tyreek Hill.

The Chiefs re-signed Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle to the roster and have third year Georgia speedster Mecole Hardman vying for the spot.

In the draft, the Chiefs added wide receiver Cornell Powell out of Clemson in the fifth round to add to the competition in the WR room.

In an interview with NFL Total Access, former defensive back DeAngelo Hall asked Hardman about the confidence the team and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy have in him to step up.

"I got all the tools and ability to do what I need to do, so I'm definitely gonna go in there and be a dawg like I am" @MecoleHardman4 is ready to go 🔥 @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/X0LhMLpGmL — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) June 21, 2021

“Coach EB know what he got in me, man,” Hardman said. “People are blinded by our offense and what we can bring to the table. It’s hard to come into our offense with the best tight end, best receiver in the game and people expect you to do so many big things. I’m just doing my role.”

In two years with the Chiefs, “The Jet” has hauled in 67 catches for 1,098 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“We coach our guys, each and every one of them, to be the starter,” Bieniemy said. “So when it’s all said and done with, these guys will be mentally as well as physically prepared to step up in any role that we foresee them to be in, so I’m excited about it.”

Hardman has made a huge impact as a returner, earning a spot in the 2019 Pro Bowl as a return specialist.

That season, Hardman finished third in the NFL with 27 kick returns, 704 yards and ran one all the way back for a touchdown.

“I think with Sammy gone and that receiver spot opening up some more, I got all the tools and ability to do what I need to do,” Hardman said. “I’m definitely going to go in there and be a dog like I am and if my number’s called, take advantage.”

After re-signing with the team, Robinson said he was ready to be a 1,000 yard and 10 touchdown receiver.

This offseason, Andy Reid tried to recruit JuJu Smith-Schuster by sending him pictures of the Lombardi Trophy.

Finding the No. 2 receiver behind Hill will be a large topic of conversation when the team heads to St. Joseph for Training Camp on July 27.