KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs Championship Parade is over, but the celebration will continue, at least through the weekend.

Dick’s Sporting Goods at Zona Rosa will be the back drop for two special autograph sessions.

Thursday, February 16 L’Jarius Sneed 200 wristbands available beginning at 9 a.m. Autograph session takes place from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Only championship gear bought at Dick’s Sporting Goods or the complementary player card or cheer card will be signed



Sunday, February 19 Jerick McKinnon & Willie Gay Jr. 200 wristbands available beginning at 10 a.m. Autograph session takes place from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Only championship gear bought at Dick’s Sporting Goods or the complementary player card or cheer card will be signed



Additional information about each event is available inside Dick’s Sporting Goods at 8665 NW Prairie View Road in Kansas City, Mo.