Meet the Chiefs: Fans who get COVID-19 vaccine at training camp clinic have unique opportunity

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Fans headed to Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western State University have the chance to watch practice but can’t get close to the players or coaches, according to COVID-19 protocols.

That will change for a select group of fans on Thursday. The key is that the fans will have to get a COVID-19 vaccine in order to meet star players.

Missouri Western and the Chiefs are holding a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on campus Aug. 12. Chris Jones, Bryon Pringle and Demarcus Robinson will make appearances at the clinic.

The organizers said this is one of the only opportunities fans will have to interact with the players during training camp this year.

Missouri Western State University, Looney Complex, 4525 Downs Drive, St. Joseph, Mo.

Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021

11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. or until supplies last

While the event is free and open to anyone age 12 and older, appointments must be made in advance. Minors need a parent or guardian with them to get the vaccine.

Anyone who registers to get their second dose needs to bring their vaccine card to the event.

Missouri Western State University said one support person is allowed inside the clinic with each person being vaccinated. The support person must be at least 16 years old.