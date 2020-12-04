Meet the teen designers behind Patrick Mahomes’ shoes for 2020 My Cause, My Cleats

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two lucky teens at the Thornberry Boys and Girls Club in Kansas City got the surprise of a lifetime this week.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes chose them to design his cleats for the NFL’s My Cause, My Cleats campaign. Fifteen-year-old Taryn Lewis and 14-year-old Sanay Cherry said they never saw it coming.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s Patrick Mahomes!’ I was like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe we get to do this!’” Lewis said.

The My Cause, My Cleats campaign is an initiative that raises money for local charities by auctioning off custom-designed cleats.

Sanay said she’s still in shock.

“I literally helped design that. Like that’s a big thing that helped me, and it’s crazy. Like, I’m still just shocked to this day.“ Sanay said.

There’s more than meets the eye when you first look at Mahomes’ cleats. The two young designers said they used symbolism to bring about the message of change.

“Patrick he sent us a video and he said, ‘We’re trying to make change without telling people we want to make change but showing that we want to make change,’” Sanay said.

Just one example of that symbolism is a section that shows a plus sign, a greater-than sign and a minus sign.

“The symbol means positive is greater than the negative,” Taryn said.

The two young artists said this experience has emboldened them to pursue a career in design, and they’re thankful for the opportunity.

“Thank you to Patrick and 15 and the Mahomies. It was a really good opportunity. We’re really glad that we got to work with you guys. It was really fun.” Sanay said.