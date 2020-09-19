Metro man stumbles upon 100 Mahomes rookie cards at thrift store, hoping to get one signed

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Imagine if you came across a mint condition Mahomes rookie card. Now imagine if you came across 100 of them.

An Independence man fell on good fortune and used it for a good cause.

Trever Hayes is a collector. He goes to thrift stores about four times a week looking for things with value not so obvious to the naked eye.

“It’s usually just one man’s trash is another man’s treasure when you go there,” Hayes said.

He and his brother search for things like Pokémon and Magic the Gathering cards, electronics, paintings and antique toys.

“Some people throw away all kinds of things, and you would never expect it to show up at a thrift store,” Hayes said.

That was the case with a box of 100 Panini rookie Patrick Mahomes cards from 2017. His brother couldn’t figure out how much they were worth, and the pair ended up doing a blind trade for a box of Pokémon cards.

“I thought it was awesome,” Hayes said. “I have to get these checked out and have somebody look at them.”

Hayes said he got around $7,000 for the most of his cards because they are unsigned, but he kept a few for himself.

“I was so grateful for the opportunity to make some money to help out the family and help myself out because it’s been a rough couple of months,” he said.

“It’s just been really rough on everybody,” his mom Marla Mosby said. “We lost our cars. We lost our house. We lost everything.”

His mother contracted West Nile Virus and had to quit her job as a nurse. She’s living with fibromyalgia. With the money from the cards, Hayes put a down payment on a car for her and got a used car for himself.

“I’ve always been the one to help everyone else my whole life. I’ve always been the one to give, and to be in a place to accept things from my kids is difficult,” Mosby said. “It makes me proud. I feel humbled. I’m grateful.”

“It feels awesome,” Hayes said. “That’s my whole thing — if I can help out my close friends and family, that’s all I really need in life.”

Before Hayes’ discovery, Mosby bought him a signed Mahomes card, but unfortunately, they found out it was fake.

“My heart hurt for him because I know how much that meant to him,” Mosby said. “We don’t have a lot, but to be able to have something like that for himself, that was a big deal for him.”

Now he hopes Mahomes would be willing to sign one of the only rookie cards he has left.

“Keep it going. I’m loving everything that I see you’re doing on the field,” Hayes said to the Chiefs QB. “Maybe one day I can get one of these signed by you and cherish it forever.”

A signed card like this could go for around $50,000.