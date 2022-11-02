KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Miami New Times’s Best of Miami list includes a brunch spot owned by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap.

Dunlap, who joined in the offseason, owns “Honey Uninhibited” located in the Brickell neighborhood of Miami, Florida.

“When I signed here, the news had just came out that we got nominated for the Best Brunch in Miami for ’22,” Dunlap said.

Honey Uninhibited brings true southern staples south, to the bottom of the map, in the cultural melting pot of Miami. We create an uninhibited locale with our music, art, decor and hospitality that in itself refreshes and rewards our guest. Honey Uninhibited website

The menu offers a variety of eggs benedict, sandwiches, sweet treats and southern staples made in a scratch kitchen.

Brunch wouldn’t be brunch without a mimosa and Honey Uninhibited has a large selection of mimosa beverages and other boozy drinks to choose from.

Dunlap was able to check on his restaurant during the bye week, but now returns to Kansas City as they prepare to host the Tennessee Titans.