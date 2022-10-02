KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for a reset this Sunday in Tampa.

As the Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road, they have several milestones that could be extended with some fiery performances on offense and defense.

Dating back to Week 16 of 2012, the Chiefs have scored in 150 consecutive games, marking the second-best streak of consecutive games with points in franchise history. Points scored against the Colts this week will extend the streak to 150 consecutive games.

Kansas City has made at least one field goal in 16 straight games, tying the fourth-longest streak in team history. A made field goal against the Colts would mark 16 straight games with a made field goal dating back to Oct. 10, 2021, moving into a tie for the second-longest streak with a 16-game streak in the 2017-

18 and 2019-20 seasons.

Mahomes enters his 67th game under center for the Chiefs. With 152 more passing yards, Mahomes will have 20,000 career passing yards. Recording this before 71 games will make him the fastest quarterback to accomplish this feat. Mahomes became the fastest quarterback to reach 19,000 career passing

yards during the 2022 season opener in Arizona.

With 100 receiving yards this week, TE Travis Kelce would tally his 31st career regular season game with at least 100 yards receiving, the most in club history. Kelce’s 30 games of 100+ receiving yards are third-most by a tight end in league history, trailing only PFHOF Tony Gonzalez (31) and Rob Gronkowski (32).

Kelce looks to extend his streak to 130 consecutive games with a reception, the second-longest streak in franchise history. Kelce ranks second in franchise history with 717 career receptions. Both marks are behind Gonzalez’s 131 and 916, respectively.

Since Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo arrived in Kansas City in 2019, the Chiefs’ defense has recorded 118 sacks in 52 games. The Chiefs currently hold a six-game streak of recording at least one sack. This is the fourth-longest streak under Spagnuolo’s watch in Kansas City. The Chiefs need to record at least one sack against the Buccaneers to tie for third.

With just two more sacks, DE Carlos Dunlap will record his 100th career sack. Only seven active NFL players have accomplished this feat, joining the other 33 in NFL history since sacks became an official stat in 1982.