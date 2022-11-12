KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are in the mid-season grind as they host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The Jaguars come in with little fanfare at 3-6 but the 6-2 Chiefs are not taking the young squad lightly.

As they prepare to host the Southern cats, Kansas City could break these milestones during the game.

Dating back to Week 16 of 2012, the Chiefs have scored in 155 consecutive games, marking the second-best streak of consecutive games with points in franchise history. Points scored against the Jaguars this week will extend the streak to 156 consecutive games.

With 100 receiving yards this week, TE Travis Kelce would tally his 33rd career regular season game with at least 100 yards receiving, the most in club history. Kelce’s 32 regular season games of 100+ receiving yards are tied for most by a tight end in league history with only Rob Gronkowski.

Kelce looks to extend his streak to 135 consecutive games with a reception. Kelce currently holds the franchise record for most consecutive games with a reception.

Since 2018, the Chiefs are 47-3 when they hold their opponents to less than 27 points, including in postseason play. The Chiefs have held six of their 2022 opponents to less than 27 points thus far.

Since Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo arrived in Kansas City in 2019, the Chiefs’ defense has recorded 130 sacks in 57 regular games. The Chiefs currently hold an 11-game streak of recording at least one sack. This is the second-longest streak under Spagnuolo’s watch in Kansas City behind a 15-game streak from 2019-20.

With just half of a sack, DE Carlos Dunlap will record his 100th career sack. A total of 40 players in NFL history have recorded 100.0 sacks since sacks became an official stat in 1982.