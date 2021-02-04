Missouri governor orders Capitol dome shine red in support of Chiefs for Super Bowl weekend

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- Big Chiefs fan and Governor of Missouri Mike Parson has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome to shine red Super Bowl weekend to honor the Kansas City Chiefs return.

The last night the dome will light up red is Monday, February 8.

“We couldn’t be more excited for the Chiefs to return to the Super Bowl, especially after a challenging year for our state,” Governor Parson said. “The Chiefs have played an important role not just in Kansas City and Missouri but throughout the history of football. Our sports teams unite us as fans and provide an outlet of relief during times of struggle, and we are proud to have the Chiefs represent the great state of Missouri at the Super Bowl once again.”

During a press conference Thursday, Governor Parson sported his custom made Cheifs Super Bowl lined blazer. He mentioned that he and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had made a bet to whoever loses, that states governor has to wear the winning teams’ hat in office the following day.

Parson said he will be watching the game with his wife Teresa in the Governor’s Mansion. Governor Parson was invited to watch the game in Tampa, but with COVID-19 and vaccine distributions in Missouri, he decided to stay.

He predicts the Chiefs will win 35-21.

You can catch the Super Bowl on KOLR10 at 5:30 p.m. along with all of our special programming leading up to the big game, starting with Super Daybreak at 6 a.m. Sunday.