KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are heading into their biggest game of the season on Monday night.

NFL fans will be treated with a Super Bowl rematch on Monday Night Football between the Philadelphia Eagles and the reigning champion Chiefs.

Kansas City is coming off a bye week, meaning Andy Reid and his team have an extra week of rest than they usually get thanks to the primetime game slot on the first day of next week.

But the Eagles have the same advantage. They both played their last game on Nov. 5 and entered their bye weeks at the same time.

NFL schedulers did everyone a service with that as there will be no excuses — and regular season bragging rights are up for grabs for each squad.

Those bragging rights extend to Taylor Swift and her Eagles-loving family as they’re planning to attend the game. More on that below.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re heading to Arrowhead Stadium for Monday Night Football:

Pregame timeline

Monday Night Football kicks off at 7:15 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at Arrowhead early since there are plenty of things going on at the stadium before the game starts. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your seats so you don’t miss any of the action on the field.

Here’s the full timeline:

2:30 p.m. – Parking Gates Open

3 p.m. – Ford Tailgate District Opens

4:30 p.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates Open

5 p.m. – All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Gates Open

6:15 p.m. – Team Warm-Ups Begin

7:05 p.m. – Eagles Team Introduction

7:07 p.m. – Chiefs Team Introduction

7:10 p.m. – National Anthem

7:13 p.m. – Coin Toss

7:15 p.m. – Kickoff

Tickets

As highly anticipated as this game is, $300 for a single ticket and $338 each for a pair doesn’t come as a surprise when considering all the storylines surrounding this game.

But those are the cheapest you’ll find on Ticketmaster.

Ticket brokers in the KC metro say ticket demand to catch the Chiefs and Eagles is the highest they’ve seen for a game at Arrowhead since February’s AFC Championship.

There are still tickets available at Ticketmaster, the NFL’s official ticket site, or you can find them on other third-party sites like SeatGeek or Vivid Seats.

Tickets for Less’s website shows single tickets starting at $475 and groups of two tickets beginning at $489 per seat. Some websites have lower prices listed, but that’s before service fees.

If you want to see the Super Bowl matchup, this is the time to see it. We’re seeing this as the highest-demand game of the year in terms of tickets we’re selling,” Angela Presnell, who works with Tickets for Less, said Wednesday.

Gameday Forecast

It’s looking like some rain could be in the forecast for Monday night.

FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria’s blog details that it may not be a lot, but could be enough for fans to get more than damp.

Temperatures should be around 47 degrees during the day and get slightly chilly as the night moves along, making low-to-mid 40s a reasonable expectation.

Parking and Traffic

Parking lots open at 2:30 p.m. ahead of Monday night’s kickoff.

The Chiefs are warning fans and other commuters to prepare for heavy delays on Interstate 435 and Interstate 70 around the stadium because of rush hour traffic.

The team advises fans to plan ahead and leave early to avoid missing the game. Additionally, drivers who aren’t going to the game are encouraged to find another route.

Fans headed to the game also need to remember that all parking passes must be purchased in advance online. Payments won’t be accepted at the parking gates.

Regular parking passes are $50 this season. If you bring a bus or RV, you’ll be required to purchase a different pass that costs $130. You’ll be able to access your parking pass on the Chiefs mobile app.

Fans planning to use ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft should plan to get dropped off and picked up at the Missouri Welcome Center located between Gates 1 and 2 on Blue Ridge Cutoff.

Stadium Gates and Entry

All stadium gates open at 5 p.m. Thursday night, about two hours before kickoff.

Arrowhead Stadium has a Clear Bag Policy, and that means fans are only allowed to bring a clear plastic bag, a one-gallon, clear zip-seal bag or a small clutch bag into the stadium. Backpacks, fanny packs, purses and more are not allowed.

Speaking of things that aren’t allowed, items like food, weapons, noisemakers, laser pointers and fireworks are banned at Arrowhead.

Fans are still allowed to bring sealed water bottles, blankets, small umbrellas, signs and flags. See the full list of prohibited and permitted items.

Toys for Tots Drive

Through their longtime partnership, the Chiefs and members of the Marine Corps are hosting their annual Toys for Tots collection Monday night.

The toy drive will support Kansas City-area children in need this holiday season.

Fans are encouraged to donate new and unwrapped toys for boys and girls up to age 15 before they enter the stadium. Marines will also accept cash and check donations (made out to “Toys for Tots”) at stadium collection points.

Cashless

The Chiefs do not accept cash at Arrowhead Stadium. All concession stands and retail stores are completely cashless.

Acceptable forms of payment include credit/debit cards, Apple Pay, Chiefs Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors are credit card only.

Taylor Swift in KC?

There are some conflicting reports so far about whether Taylor Swift will make another appearance at Arrowhead Stadium this Monday to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The popstar is currently on tour in Brazil and has a show on Sunday night, making a Monday night game in Kansas City difficult but not impossible — especially with a private jet.

But multiple reports have already said Swift’s and Kelce’s parents are expected to meet at this week’s game as the Kelce brothers have a family reunion of sorts on the field.

Chiefs star Chris Jones even said in an interview he’s looking forward to meeting Swift finally on Monday.

But Donna Kelce, Travis’ mom, told Extra she doubts Swift will make the trip from Brazil to Kansas City for the game.

So will the “Cruel Summer” singer return to Arrowhead for a fifth Chiefs game? We’ll find out Monday night.

American Indian Heritage

Monday is the Chiefs’ American Indian Heritage Month and Salute to Service game.

During pregame, members of the Kickapoo Nation of Kansas will hold a Blessing of the Four Directions. Additionally, The Young Bucks of the Omaha Nation will perform the blessing of the drum and honor song, and the Choctaw Nation Honor Guard will present the colors.

Then during the game, the Chiefs will recognize Gary Johnson, a member of the American Indian Community Working Group, as this week’s Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat honoree.

Chief Gary Batton of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma will also honor the American Indian Code Talkers as the game’s Hometown Heroes.

Chiefs Spirit

Retired Navy Petty Officer First Class Generald Wilson will sing the national anthem on Monday while the Choctaw Nation Honor Guard will present the colors.

There will also be a skydiving performance from the Air Force Academy’s Wings of Blue.

Former Chiefs linebacker Donnie Edwards — now president and founder of the Best Defense Foundation and a member of the Apache Indian Nation — will serve as this week’s Drum Honoree on the GEHA Deck.

Lindsay Hicks, president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Kansas City, will be the Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader for Monday’s game.