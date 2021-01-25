More than just Mahomes, multiple players help Chiefs win back-to-back AFC titles

Can't wait! We're almost there! #RUNITBACK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was flawless Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills and deserves an immense amount of credit.

However, several of his brothers in the red and gold had monster days.

“We’re just watching the group grow up in front of our eyes,“ Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt said.

Four Chiefs players, other than Patrick Mahomes, set records Sunday night.

Travis Kelce became the first tight end in NFL history to record five games with 100 or more receiving yards in the postseason.

After a muffed punt, Mecole Hardman set the franchise record for the longest run from scrimmage in a playoff game with his 50-yard burst.

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill tallied nine receptions for 172 receiving yards, a franchise postseason record.

Frank Clark’s seven postseason sacks with the Chiefs is the most in franchise history.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu said every player donning the Arrowhead logo is a playmaker.

“You know it doesn’t matter if it’s Pat Mahomes out there or Chad Henne. It doesn’t matter if we’re throwing a deep ball to Tyreek Hill or Demarcus Robinson. I think in everybody’s mind it’s our play to make,” Mathieu said.

Mahomes said when his pass catchers perform at this high of a level, his job is a lot easier.

“They were able to get open in zone or man coverage and I just got on the ball,“ Mahomes, said.

Kelce and Hardman say their secret is making the most of every opportunity.

“That’s all I know how to do is attack the day find a weakness or find something that I can get better at,” Kelce, said.

“The type of player I am, I’m going to try and take advantage of the opportunity that I get,” Hardman said. “And I still got all the more confidence in the world back there returning punts.“

On Feb. 7, the Chiefs have another opportunity to rewrite the record books and become one of just eight franchises to win back-to-back Super Bowls.