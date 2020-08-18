Most Chiefs fans applaud team’s reopening plan for Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For Kansas City Chiefs fans like Phil Morris, there’s no question about it. The newly released plan to allow for 22% of stadium capacity at Arrowhead Stadium is the right move for the franchise and its fans.

“It’s a great idea,” Morris said. “Anyway to get our fans back in there and cheer them on is what we need to do.”

The 22% capacity equates to a crowd of about 17,000. Cash will not be accepted. Smoking and vaping are also banned.

Even so, some fans, like Frankie Guzman, still say they wouldn’t feel safe walking back into Arrowhead.

“Honestly I still don’t feel safe enough, even with the new rules they’re applying,” Guzman said. “I still wouldn’t be comfortable going to the stadium, not until there’s some type of improvements on this whole pandemic.”

Tailgating will look different as well. The Chiefs are asking fans to remain near the car they arrived in, and only fans with tickets will be allowed into parking lots.

Morris has exactly zero concerns regarding safely tailgating.

“You can tailgate and social distance, you know? I can have a beer and my buddy ‘Two-Times Tony’ can be 6 feet away,” he said. “He can stay safe. It doesn’t matter.”

