KANSAS CITY, Mo. — ESPN continued their rankings among their players at each position, and the Kansas City Chiefs saw plenty of their names on the list.

The rankings were based on a survey taken by players, coaches, executives and scouts.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce were both were at the top of the list at their respective positions, as expected.

Offensive lineman Joe Thuney was ranked as the second best interior lineman and Chris Jones was rated as the second best defensive tackle.

Nick Bolton was ranked as the eight best off-ball linebacker and center Creed Humphrey was ranked eighth at his position.

Defensive back L’Jarius Sneed and offensive lineman Trey Smith both received honorable mention recognition as well.

This comes as no surprise as the Chiefs have been the most successful NFL team in the past five seasons, playing in three of the last four Super Bowls and winning two of them.