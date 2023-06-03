KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There has been a lot of hype around certain Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers during the offseason and in OTAs.

Multiple coaches expressed their thoughts as well and had a lot of positive things to say.

Unsurprisingly, one of those receivers was Kadarius Toney, who many expect to be the Chiefs’ number one going into next season.

Toney is arguably the most talented of the bunch and seems to have the highest ceiling. The former first-round pick seems to only be getting better going into his third season.

“I think we all see what he can do when the football’s in his hands,” Chiefs offensive coordinator, Matt Nagy said.

Toney did join the Chiefs halfway through last season and building his chemistry with Patrick Mahomes is vital.

“He comes over halfway through the season, it’s a whole new offense, he’s got to learn the ins and outs, and so you have that point and he was able to do that and it’s exciting now for us to be able to take that to year two and build that relationship with Pat. But he’s super talented with the football in his hands and he’s been that way his entire life in his football career.”

Another receiver looking to make strides is Skyy Moore. The second year receiver will look to build off of a strong ending to his rookie campaign.

And based on the comments of Chiefs receivers coach Connor Embree, things seem to be headed in that direction.

#Chiefs Embree said Skyy Moore came back a little bigger/stronger and in great shape after a year under his belt.



"He's not that little puppy dog anymore." — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) June 1, 2023

“Sky’s been great. He came back in great shape, he looks stronger, he’s a little bigger. He’s just got that year under his belt, he’s not that little puppy dog anymore. He kind of understands what’s going on, understands the tempo we practice at and just how to be a pro.”

One player who has continually caught the eye of many and left fans wondering is receiver Justyn Ross.

Ross has yet to play in the NFL due to him suffering an injury his rookie year but the talk around town is that his game is something serious.

In fact, there was a viral video the Chiefs posted with Ross catching a deep ball from Mahomes in OTAs that had fans amped.

“He’s been great. I’m excited for to see him out on the field and see what he can do. He’s another kind of different body. We don’t have someone like him. He’s good,” Embree said.

“He’s got the talent, he’s obviously in the NFL for a reason.

Ross went undrafted due to injury concerns, but when he played at Clemson, he was very productive.

His potential appears to be really high and it’s clear the Chiefs are aware of it.