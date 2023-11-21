KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It wasn’t the only mistake the Chiefs made in the Super Bowl rematch, but Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s drop near the end of the Monday Night Football game was glaring.

On 2nd and 10 from midfield with under 2 minutes left in the game, Patrick Mahomes lofted a pass 50 yards downfield to a streaking Valdes-Scantling.

It hit the wide receiver squarely on the hands and bounced off as he went to the ground.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – NOVEMBER 20: Marquez Valdes-Scantling #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs drops a pass late in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 20, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

NFL fans and even current and former NFL players weighed in on social media giving their thoughts on what could have been the game-winning catch.

Valdes-Scantling himself posted on X Tuesday morning about the crucial drop.

“I’m grateful, I’ll be better,” he wrote. “And I appreciate the criticism and the support. God put this on me because he knew I could handle it. Gratitude for everything that comes with it.”

In fairness to MVS, he wasn’t the only Chief dropping passes. Even touchdown scorers from Monday night’s game Travis Kelce and Justin Watson had late-game drops.

And then there was the interception in the red zone from Mahomes in the first quarter on a poorly thrown ball to Justin Watson.

Mahomes’ favorite target also fumbled away a crucial possession, again in the red zone, when Kelce let go of a pass he caught late in the 3rd quarter.