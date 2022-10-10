KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Native American leaders are again asking for the Kansas City Chiefs to change the organization’s name.

This time the request comes on Indigenous People’s Day, and the Monday Night Football Game at Arrowhead Stadium between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Working with the American Indian Community Working Group is one of the most important things we do. We value their continued help as we educate ourselves & our fans while celebrating tribes with historic connections to our region!” the Chiefs tweeted in celebration of Indigenous People’s Day Monday morning.

The tweet included pictures of Native American imagery used in games.

One organization said what the Chiefs are doing is not enough and are using Monday night’s football game to demand action.

Members of the “Not In Our Honor” Coalition plan to gather outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and demand Chiefs’ President and CEO Clark Hunt change the name of the team.

The group plans to begin demonstrating at 4:30 p.m.

Organizers are also asking fans for their support by signing a petition asking the organization to change the name and imagery of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The group was founded by students at Haskell University and the University of Kansas. It has worked for years to convince the Chiefs to make the change and “Stop the Chop.”

The Chiefs banned fans from wearing headdresses, costumes, and face paint resembling American Indian cultures two years ago, but the Not In Our Honor Coalition point to other aspects of the team that they say are inappropriate, including the team’s name.

Members plan to demonstrate at future home games. Protests normally take place about two hours before each home game.

Fans can learn more about the effort at EndRacismKC.org.

