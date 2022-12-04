KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Football League can evoke strong emotions in people worldwide, including media members.

On Friday, NBC Sports Edge writer Patrick Kerrane sang a song dedicated to Kansas City Chiefs’ starting rookie running back Isiah Pacheco.

“Pacheco. You beat out RoJo (Ronald Jones),” Kerrane began the song as he played his guitar. “Andy Reid’s crew, they really trust you.”

NBC Sports Edge is a fantasy football website. Kerrane sang about how fantasy football owners with Pacheco on their team need him to perform well against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday to qualify for the playoffs.

“How bout you pay off, and score two touchdowns? Score two touchdowns against the Bengals.”

“Let’s go Isiah Pacheco,” Kerrane sang to end the song.

Pacheco took over the Chiefs’ starting running back job in Week 7 and hasn’t looked back.

He’s averaged 61 yards a game in the five-game stretch and is coming off one of his best statistical games, with 69 yards and a touchdown vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

Kerrane is correct in saying head coach Andy Reid and the Chiefs trust Pacheco in the running game. The more the Chiefs trust him, the more fantasy football owners will as well which could lead to more dedication to the young athlete from Vineland, New Jersey.