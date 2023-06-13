HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — NFL fans will soon get a sneak peek into the lives of NFL quarterbacks, including Patrick Mahomes, off the field.

The trailer for the new docuseries called “Quarterback” drops tomorrow on Netflix. The series debuts on the streaming site July 12.

The inaugural season will give fans exclusive access to Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota as they navigate the 2022 NFL season and Super Bowl LVII. Cameras will follow the athletes into the huddle and into their homes for family time.

Timing of the season means Kansas City Chiefs fans will see Mahomes overcome a late-season injury and lead the team to the franchise’s third Super Bowl title.

Filming happened during the time in the season when Mahomes and wife Brittany welcomed their son, Bronze. The couple was also in the middle of building a new house in Kansas City and Mahomes joined his wife as a co-owner of the Kansas City Current NWSL franchise.

“Quarterback” is produced by NFL Flims, Omaha Productions, and 2PM Productions.

Peyton Manning owns Omaha Productions, and Mahomes launched 2PM productions earlier this year.