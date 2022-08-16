ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The newest addition to the Kansas City Chiefs defensive line Danny Shelton gave a simple reason as to why he chose to join the reigning AFC West champs.

“Honestly, I was just tired of flying around,” Shelton said. “When I heard the Chiefs wanted me, it was between Jags and Chiefs, you know I had to go with the Chiefs.”

Shelton visited the Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars, but when the Chiefs came calling, he made his decision.

The former New York Giants defensive tackle added that he is a fan of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and head coach Andy Reid’s style of play.

“You don’t want to get on his bad side and he’s smooth with it,” Shelton said. “You respect that and you want to do you best out there. you’re bringing the juice, you get in your playbook and do your best to produce.”

Shelton was drafted by the Cleveland Browns as the 12th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. After three years with the Browns. he was traded to the New England Patriots where he won Super Bowl LIII, recording two tackles, one of which was for a loss.

He then joined the Detroit Lions in 2020 followed by the New York Giants in 2021.

The 345-pound defensive tackle has recorded 6 sacks in his career along with 278 combined tackles.

“I’m here with the Chiefs and I’m focused on getting the Chiefs Kingdom to that championship again,” Shelton said.