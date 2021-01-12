New Chiefs mural unveiled in Kansas City’s Crossroads ahead of first playoffs game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Everywhere you look, Chiefs Kingdom has playoff pride on display. There are flags, banners and signs up across the city, and now the Chiefs have unveiled its newest mural.

This new mural, emblazoned with “Chiefs Kingdom” across it, features stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu.

You can find it on the side of Tom’s Town Distilling at 17th and Main streets to check it out and snag a photo with this massive mural.

While you’re there, look for the QR code on the mural. If you take a photo of it with your smartphone, it will take you to a submission page where you can enter into the Chiefs’ Run It Back sweepstakes.

You’ll be entered to win playoff tickets, a jersey signed by Mathieu, a Madden 2020 XBOX game autographed by Mahomes and other prizes.

But the new mural isn’t the only place you’ll find a QR code. Fans can search the metro for life-sized cardboard cutouts, Chiefs posters and other murals to enter. The Chiefs are even helping fans out by sharing a map of their locations.

There are several Chiefs murals around Kansas City and the metro. Besides the new one unveiled Tuesday, here’s where you can find them:

Zona Rosa: Near ice rink, 8731 N. Stoddard Ave., KCMO

Near ice rink, 8731 N. Stoddard Ave., KCMO River Market: At All Nations Flag Company, 118 W 5th St., KCMO

At All Nations Flag Company, 118 W 5th St., KCMO Power & Light: Near McFadden’s, Jet Chip Wasp mural at 1340 Grand Blvd., KCMO

Near McFadden’s, Jet Chip Wasp mural at 1340 Grand Blvd., KCMO Power & Light: Near McFadden’s, Super Squad mural at 1330 Grand Blvd., KCMO

Near McFadden’s, Super Squad mural at 1330 Grand Blvd., KCMO Crossroads: At Krzyz Studio, 1800 Locust St., KCMO

At Krzyz Studio, 1800 Locust St., KCMO Westport: At Ale House, 4128 Broadway Blvd., KCMO

At Ale House, 4128 Broadway Blvd., KCMO Overland Park: At Herringbone, 7337 W 80th St., OPKS

At Herringbone, 7337 W 80th St., OPKS Leawood: At Town Center Plaza, 5024 W 119th St., Leawood, KS

Fans can also share team pride with a “Run It Back AR Tag” through the Chiefs app.

Just snap a selfie, get the augmented reality tag and then share it on Twitter and Instagram using #RunItBack. Each photo was also submitted into the sweepstakes. The more photos shared, the more entries.

Fans can add new swag to their game day options as well. Hy-Vee started selling “Run it Back Packs.” Proceeds from the sale of the limited-edition packs help Cornerstones of Care.

The $25 bundle included a flag, a fanny pack, a can cooler and a mask. All items have the Chiefs’ “Run it Back” logo, and you’ll get details for how to enter the sweepstakes when you purchase one.