KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs will have some new food options at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The options can be found on every level of the stadium.

Aramark and Levy Restaurants said they developed new concepts and menus to feed football fans who are looking to spice things up while cheering for the Chiefs.

Aramark says the new items include a smokehouse burger with ghost pepper barbecue sauce, but the flavor doesn’t stop there.

“Our snack hack this year is the Dorito encrusted empanada. It’s kinda like a walking taco feel with Mexican-style taco meat with Doritos encrusted in the empanada dough,” Erin Wishon, Executive Chef for Aramark at Arrowhead Stadium, said.

There is also a new “KC-dilla” stand open inside Arrowhead. It’s dishing up hot and melty quesadillas that are good enough to share.

Smokehouse Burger at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Buffalo Chicken Pretzel at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Top Nachos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Kimchi Dog at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Taquito Dog at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Chicken Quesadilla at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Speaking of sharing, Aramark rolled out another option that it says is large enough to feed a crowd.

“We’ve got our coop tenders and loaded fries, which are amazing, especially on a cold day. We’ve got a vegetarian nacho that’s available at our crunch stands. Our top taco nacho, which comes in a pizza box, it’s just a huge portion to share. That’s available at our top taco stands,” Wishon said.

Fans will also have new experiences and food to enjoy on Arrowhead’s Club Level.

“We’ve got a kimchi dog that’s really exciting, very flavorful. We’ve got a buffalo pretzel, a jumbo pretzel with buffalo chicken, blue cheese sauce, and buffalo sauce. It’s really nice. And then a taquito dog. It’s a hotdog wrapped with some spicy cheese, some flour tortillas, topped with a couple different salsas, sour cream,” Leo Dominguez, Levy Restaurants, said.

The Club Level will also feature a food truck-themed concession stand with all kinds of fresh choices.

“The exciting thing for me is that we are gonna rotate items in and out every game, so we kinda have a new, fun theme every game,” Dominguez said.

The new options don’t stop at the concession stands. Drop by the Chiefs Pro Shop and other merchandise booths to freshen up your Kansas City gear this season.

