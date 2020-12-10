New Orleans Saints cut fan capacity by four-fifths for upcoming Chiefs game

NEW ORLEANS – SEPTEMBER 25: An interior view of the field showing the New Orleans Saints logo, a fleur-de-lis, in the newly refurbished Superdome prior to the Monday Night Football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints on September 25, 2006 at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Tonight’s game marks the first time since Hurricane Katrina struck last August, that the Superdome, which served as a temporary shelter to thousands of stranded victims in the wake of Katrina, has played host to an NFL game. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The New Orleans Saints is cutting fan attendance to their home game against the Kansas City Chiefs by four-fifths of its previous cap, according to a statement by the club.

The Saints said they will roll back the capacity from 15,000 to 3,000.

The shift in crowd size is due to the increase of cases in the area, according to the statement. Predetermined thresholds triggered the rollback, of both a positivity rate above 5% and cases over 25 per 100,000 (about 100 per day).

“Season Ticket Holders will have access to 3,000 tickets that will be distributed during the week of December 14,” the team stated.

The link on the Saints website does not show tickets available to the public.

The Chiefs are set to play in New Orleans on Dec. 20, the week after their faceoff against Miami. The Week 15 contest will also mark the first meeting between the two clubs since 2016 and the first in New Orleans since 2012, according to the Saints website.

New Orleans Saints, in partnership with the city of New Orleans, have agreed to roll back their previously announced capacity for the Dec. 20 Kansas City Chiefs game from 15,000 to 3,000. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2020