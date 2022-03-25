NEW ORLEANS, La. — The Kansas City Chiefs lost another member of its Super Bowl team.

The New Orleans Saints announced Friday that they signed former Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen. The terms of the deal haven’t been released.

Sorensen signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of BYU in 2014, and spent eight years with the team.

He was an unrestricted free agent with the Chiefs following the 2021-2022 season.

Fans had a lot of criticism for Sorensen throughout the season. They claimed he didn’t step up and often played poorly on defense.

The news comes the same week that former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill signed a mega deal with the Miami Dolphins.

