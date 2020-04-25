New to the Chiefs Kingdom: Here’s who got drafted by Kansas City

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs talks to press after defeating San Francisco 49ers by 31 – 20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the NFL 2020 daft winds to a close, the reigning champions have racked up a new host of athletes to bolster their already impressive lineup.

Here are the new players joining the Chiefs Kingdom:

1st Round (32nd pick) – Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Edwards-Helaire comes from the 2020 college football champions, the Louisiana State University Tigers. The 5-foot-7 junior ran just 215 times for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns while catching an astounding 55 passes for 453 yards and another score last year alone.

A multi-dimensional running back, Edwards-Helaire should quickly fit into head coach Andy Reid’s offense.

“He’s a great kid and such a special football player. You saw what he did with the national champs this past year,” Reid said in an interview with ESPN. “What he lacks in size, he’s got in heart and work ethic… We’re excited to put him in and cut him loose.”

In a video chat between the new Chiefs player and top team officials, general manager Brett Veach said he asked Patrick Mahomes who he wanted, and Mahomes chose Edwards-Helaire.

2nd Round (64th pick) – Willie Gay Jr.

The Chiefs took a chance on Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay Jr. in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night in order to plug one of their biggest holes on defense. A lacking position over the past few years, the team now has a starting spot available after losing Reggie Ragland to free agency.

“I just think he’s tough, hard-nosed football player,” Reid said. “Mostly, you look for these guys that love the game… he’s one of those guys.”

Gay is considered one of the best athletes among linebackers in the draft, and his ability to play sideline-to-sideline while also dropping into coverage is perfect for coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s system.

3rd Round (96th pick) – Lucas Niang

The Chiefs selected TCU tackle Lucas Niang in the third round. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound mammoth tackle was a second-team All-Big 12 pick in 2018.

“I just been waiting honestly the last two days for them to call me. I thought that was where I was going to end up,” Niang said.

4th Round (138th pick) – L’Jarius Sneed

The Chiefs selected Louisiana Tech defensive back L’Jarius Sneed in the fourth round on Saturday, April 25.

Sneed played both safety and cornerback in college. He was second-team All-Conference USA as a senior.

The 6-foot-4, 192-pound defender recorded eight interceptions over the course of his career for the Bulldogs, returning three of those picks for touchdowns, according to the Chiefs.

5th Round (177th pick) – Mike Danna

The Chiefs selected defensive end Mike Danna from the University of Michigan in the fifth round. The choice comes after defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah left the Chiefs and went to the Dolphins.

In the 2019 season, Danna recorded 38 tackles including three for loss with three sacks and one forced fumble. Before playing for the Wolverines, he played for Central Michigan, where he earned the Chippewas’ Herb Deromedi Most Valuable Player Award.