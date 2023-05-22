KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Football League has voted to implement flex scheduling for some Thursday Night Football games, reports say.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports NFL owners approved the plan 24-8 to allow Thursday night games to be flexed to Sunday and vice versa.

Thursday Night Football flex scheduling narrowly failed back in March when owners last voted on the idea. But the timeframe for notification, which was expanded from 15 to 28 days notice if a team has been moved, apparently swayed enough teams to pass the plan.

The flex scheduling will only be in effect for Weeks 13-17 at the end of the season; Thursday Night Football isn’t scheduled during Week 18. Reports also say no more than two Thursday night games can be flexed.

It’s good news for NFL fans watching games on TV since the league can ensure the best possible game is broadcasted on Amazon Prime.

However, it could make things complicated for teams and fans attending games who see their plans quickly changed.

Schefter said the New York Giants, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers all voted against the proposal Monday.

That means Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt voted in favor of the plan. But the flex change won’t effect his team in 2023.

The Chiefs are already playing in two Thursday night games in Weeks 1 and 6; that’s the maximum number of TNF games a team can play in.