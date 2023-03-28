KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The number zero is officially back in the NFL, and the race is on to see what Kansas City Chiefs player will claim the number.

The news was first reported by NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero on Tuesday that a successful proposal from the Philadelphia Eagles will allow players to sport a No. 0 on their jersey.

NFL owners approved the proposal that players can wear the number — except offensive and defensive linemen.

Also, punters and placekickers can now wear numbers 0-49 and 90-99.

However, players must still wear numbers on their jerseys in accordance with their playing position:

Quarterbacks: 0-19

Punters and placekickers: 0-49 and 90-99

Defensive backs: 0-49

Running backs, fullbacks, tight ends, and wide receivers: 0-49 and 80-89

Offensive linemen: 50-79

Defensive linemen: 50-79 and 90-99

Linebackers: 0-59 and 90-99

This will give more flexibility in assigning jersey numbers, the NFL said.