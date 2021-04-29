NFL Draft Livestream: FOX4 analyzes the Chiefs’ rivals first round picks

This livestream begins at 6:45 p.m.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While the Kansas City Chiefs traded away their 2021 first round pick in the NFL Draft, there’s still a lot of intrigue around the first 32 selections, and the KC EndZone team of Rob Collins, Harold Kuntz and Robert Rimpson is breaking down every development Thursday night.

The Chiefs used the first-round selection to bring left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to Kansas City from Baltimore, as general manager Brett Veach rounded out his offseason makeover of the offensive line. Brown Jr. joins free agents Joe Thuney, Kyle Long and Austin Blythe as new additions for the 2021 season to help protect Patrick Mahomes and establish the Chiefs rushing attack.

A number of guests will join the EndZone team throughout Thursday night:

Darren Smith of SportsRadio 810 WHB and ESPN Kansas City

Kent Swanson of Arrowhead Pride

Craig Stout of Arrowhead Pride

BJ Kissel, formerly a Chiefs reporter and currently at Let It Fly Media

Jordan Foote, a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Arrowhead Report

Joshua Brisco of SportsRadio 810 WHB

Cody Tapp of 610 Sports Radio

Charles Goldman, managing editor of The Chiefs Wire from USA Today

Watch along as we pay close attention to the following teams and picks:

Denver Broncos — Pick 9

Los Angeles Chargers — Pick 13

Las Vegas Raiders — Pick 17

Miami Dolphins — Pick 18

Indianapolis Colts — Pick 21

Tennessee Titans — Pick 22

Pittsburgh Steelers — Pick 24

Cleveland Browns — Pick 26

Baltimore Ravens — Picks 27 and 31 (Pick 31 obtained in trade from the Chiefs)

Buffalo Bills — Pick 30

The top of the board should see a number of franchises select quarterbacks and offensive weapons.

While not impossible, it is unlikely that Kansas City trades back into the first round. The Chiefs have the following picks Friday and Saturday, pending any trades:

Round 2 — Pick 58 (Obtained in trade from Ravens)

Round 2 — Pick 63

Round 4 — Pick 144 (Compensatory pick)

Round 5 — Pick 175

Round 5 — Pick 181

Round 6 — Pick 207 (Obtained from Steelers via Dolphins)