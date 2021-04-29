NFL Draft: Only 2 Chiefs drafted by team in first round on roster; 63rd overall pick a hotspot

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attends a post game press conference after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney )

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs made headlines last week when they traded their 31st overall 2021 NFL Draft pick to the Baltimore Ravens for offensive tackle Orlando Brown.

The trade means that for the third time in four years under General Manager Brett Veach, the Chiefs will not have a first round draft pick.

In a press conference last week, Veach outlined the challenges of picking 31st overall.

“That’s the downside of being good consistently, that you’re always picking late. And every year it seems like man, if we were just four or five spots higher, we’d be right in that zone where we want to be,” Veach said.

On the current roster, only two players were drafted by the Chiefs in the first round: quarterback Patrick Mahomes (10) and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (32).

Nine were drafted by the organization in the second and third round, an area Veach said is a hot zone for a drop off in 2021.

“Now where you kind of had some really deep pockets at five and six, they’re really thin now just because a lot of players decided to go back to school and not come out. So, that’s a unique challenge too,” Veach said.

Second Round 2016 – 37th overall – Chris Jones

2019 – 56th overall – Mecole Hardman

2019 – 63rd overall – Juan Thornhill

2020 – 63rd overall – Willie Gay Third Round 2013 – 63rd overall – Travis Kelce

2018 – 75th overall – Derrick Nnadi

2018 – 100th overall – Dorian O’Daniel

2019 – 84th overall – Khalen Saunders

2020 – 96th overall – Lucas Niang

With a second round pick coming from the Ravens in the Brown trade, the Chiefs will pick 58th and 63rd overall. The latter being a pick that brought the likes of Travis Kelce, Juan Thornhill and Willie Gay to the team.

Around the league, the 63rd overall pick also brought Jarvis Landry, Frank Clark and Carlton Davis to the NFL.

Speaking of Frank Clark, the Chiefs traded their 2019 first round draft pick to the Seattle Seahawks for Clark to sure of the defense after losing in the AFC Championship to the New England Patriots.

This weekend is going to be fun 🍿 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/wiWVWnTaUb — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 29, 2021

While Chiefs fans might not get to see a new rookie join the team on day one of the 2021 NFL Draft, day two could bring some talent and depth to the team to push for a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance.