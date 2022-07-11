KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With NFL training camps just weeks away and the preseason a month away, ESPN surveyed over 50 executives, coaches, scouts and players to rank the top 10 players at 11 different positions.

Obviously, with any top 10 lists involving football, the quarterback position will immediately catch the eye of Kansas City Chiefs fans as they boast one of the best — if not the best — in the NFL.

Mahomes was ranked second, right behind Packers star Aaron Rodgers. This is the second straight year Mahomes was ranked no. 2. Mahomes continues to have unprecedented individual success heading into his fifth season as the Chiefs’ signal-caller.

The number two ranking should be added motivation for Mahomes, who dealt with early season struggles last season and lost his best receiver in the offseason.

The Chiefs are set to begin training camp in a few weeks as rookies and quarterbacks will report July 22, with everybody else reporting July 26.