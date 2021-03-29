NFL expected to extend season to 17 games in 2021, Chiefs highlight predicted matchups

KANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 27: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers meets with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (L) of the Kansas City Chiefs after the game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Since 1978, each franchise in the National Football League has played 16 regular season games. In the next couple of days, the league is expected to extend that to 17 starting in the 2021 season.

A little over a year ago, the league and NFL Players Association voted to ratify the latest collective bargaining agreement which already saw an added playoff team from each conference.

According to NFL Networks Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the league has been working on new media contracts and the decision could be final in the next few days when NFL owners are expected to meet and vote.

The formal resolution on the NFL’s long-planned expansion to a 17-game regular season starting in 2021 includes a reduction of the preseason to three games — not two, which was also discussed. So, 17 and 3 it is, subject to owners’ formal approval at this week’s virtual meeting. pic.twitter.com/QEKi16YQVN — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 29, 2021

With the addition of a 17th game, the NFL season will be adjusted in the following ways:

Cut preseason games to three games Extend season to 18 weeks to account for bye weeks Push Super Bowl back to second week of February

ESPN’s Field Yates used a formula reported by NBC Sports’ Peter King to predict the additional regular season games:

Packers at Chiefs Bears at Raiders Vikings at Charges Panthers at Texans Lions at Broncos Seahawks at Steelers Rams at Ravens Cardinals at Browns 49ers at Bengals Saints at Titans Buccaneers at Colts Panthers at Texans Falcons at Jaguars Washington at Bills Giants at Dolphins Cowboys at Patriots

The additional game will be a inter-conference competitive balance match up.

Going off reports, that means we get to see the Aaron Rodgers versus Patrick Mahomes for the first time. The last time the Chiefs and Packers faced off, Mahomes was injured and did not play.

Current and former players reacted to the addition of the game and not everyone is excited.

We all knew it was comin, he knew it, she knew it, they knew it, I knew it… https://t.co/J9JiIhLmaQ pic.twitter.com/Y0uhfW1Bss — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) March 28, 2021

That’s wth im saying 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 28, 2021

17 games in the NFL is great for 💰 but they are going to have to adjust practices and what a regular offseason looks like. Dudes were already falling apart playing 16. As a whole this is great but adjustments have to be made. — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) March 28, 2021

Players gonna end up getting more money too. I just don’t think that trade off is worth it. 💰 > Player safety. Forever and always! — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) March 28, 2021

No surprise. More football. As a fan, love it. As a player … good luck with the extra week https://t.co/bPybNhESyT — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) March 28, 2021

Adding a 17th game is expected to generate more revenue for the league, meaning an increase in the salary cap.