KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL has announced half of the teams that will be played in London, Germany and Mexico during the 2022 NFL season.

The league made the announcement Monday morning. There will be a total of three NFL games played in London in 2022. The Greenbay Packers along with the New Orleans Saints will each play a game in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The Jacksonville Jaguars will play in Wembly Stadium.

The Arizona Cardinals will play a game in Mexico City and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play in Munich.

The NFL said the other five teams involved in the international games won’t be announced until the full NFL schedule for the 2022-2021 season is released. That normally happens in April or May.

Rumors speculate that the Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Munich to face the Buccaneers at Allianz Arena, but neither the NFL or the Chiefs will confirm the game overseas.

NFL insiders and sports reporters cite the tie that Chiefs CEO and Chairman Clark Hunt and his soccer team, FC Dallas have to FC Bayern as the reasoning behind the speculation. The two clubs have shared a player development partnership since 2018.

The Chiefs and FC Bayern also shared pictures of Andy Reid and Bayern’s head coach, Julian Nagelsmann, exchanging jerseys earlier in February.

The league also tweeted a hype video earlier this month about the NFL playing in Germany. It features video of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs retweeted the video.

The Chiefs and Buccaneers are two of the teams that were awarded International Marketing Rights for Germany and Mexico as Part of NFL’s Global Growth of professional football.

Effective January 1, the Chiefs were allowed to start marketing efforts in both Germany and Mexico, and begin paid advertising campaigns.

The Chiefs have a global history, most recently playing in the league’s International Series against the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City in 2019. They also played the Detroit Lions in 2015 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Kansas City also played in four American Bowl preseason games: Berlin in 1990, Tokyo in 1994 and 1998, and in Monterrey, Mexico in 1996.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.