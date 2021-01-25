NFL offering cardboard cutout seats at fraction of price of Super Bowl tickets

Countdown to the Big Game! Can't wait! We're almost there! #RUNITBACK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Because of limited capacity seating prices for Super Bowl LV tickets are at an all time high. But you can technically get into the stadium this year for one of the lowest prices in history, or at least a cardboard cutout likeness of yourself can.

The NFL is selling those cutouts for $100 plus tax, or about 1 percent of what the cheapest tickets to Super Bowl, LV, where 22,000 fans will be in attendance.

“The prices are just outrageous they start out at like 10 grand,” Ronnie Alexander said.

Alexander is going to the game thanks to someone involved in the halftime performance.

“I don’t know where I’m sitting, but at least I’ll say I’m in the building,” she said.

But after having her cardboard cutout at Royals games this summer where there were no fans, she says being able to say you are in the building in one form or another is a nice alternative for those who can’t make the trip this year because of COVID-19 concerns or the hefty price tag for tickets.

“I think that’s really cool. I feel like it’s some way to bring the fans together so they can enjoy it,” Tess Jones.

The NFL says after the game it will share a link so you can find yourself via the integrated Fan Cam, tag your cutout & share on social media that you were there as the Chiefs went for their second straight Super Bowl. And you’ll be entered for free tickets to Super Bowl LVI next year.

A portion of the proceeds of sales will go to local charities. The rules say one person per photo and NFL branded attire only.