NFL postpones Chiefs game against Patriots following positive coronavirus tests on both teams

Kyle Van Noy #53 of the New England Patriots attempts to tackle Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half in the game at Gillette Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will not play the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium after both teams had players contract COVID-19. News broke early on Saturday that Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive, and now other reporters say Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu also tested positive.

The NFL is looking at options on Monday and Tuesday, releasing this statement.

​​The New England-Kansas City game scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday will be rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams. In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration. National Football League

FOX4’s Rob Collins reports that the Chiefs facility is shut down following Ta’amu’s positive test.

The Chiefs have shut down their facility after practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu tests positive for COVID-19. #ChiefsKingdom — Rob Collins (@RCFOX4KC) October 3, 2020

It it the second game this weekend that has been affected by COVID-19. The matchup between Pittsburgh and Tennessee was postponed because of an outbreak on the Titans; it is now scheduled for Oct. 25.

The Patriots had been planning to fly to Kansas City on Saturday afternoon. Instead, players left the facility to await further instructions. The team said in a statement that the COVID-positive player has entered self-quarantine and that players, coaches and staff who were in close contact with him were tested Saturday morning and all were negative.

A number of dismayed Chiefs players reacted on Twitter to the news in a week where there have been high-profile outbreaks within the NFL, and in Washington, D.C. where President Donald Trump is being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical.

Wear your mask, wash your hands. — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) October 3, 2020

Man what’s going on in this world. This is some stuff you’ll see in a movie. — The_Juan_And_Only (@Juan_Thornhill) October 3, 2020

Yeah what he said !!! https://t.co/r7aSSvB6OT — Ty Hill (@cheetah) October 3, 2020

This is a developing story, FOX4 will have updates throughout the weekend as more information is released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.